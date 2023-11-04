Hyderabad: Swar Deepawali to be held at Kondapur’s Botanical Gardens

Swar Deepawali event will feature a vocal recital by Vidushi Manuja Patil, with Charudutt Aphale serving as the compere

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:13 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: Tatvaa Arts and Keshav Memorial Group of Institutions are hosting ‘Swar Deepawali,’ a classical music extravaganza as part of their Diwali Pahat Concert. It’s a morning of soulful Shastriya te Sungam Sangeet at the Botanical Gardens in Kondapur on Sunday from 6 am. onwards.

This event will feature a vocal recital by Vidushi Manuja Patil, with Charudutt Aphale serving as the compere. The musical ensemble will be further enriched by Prashant Pandav on Tabla, Abhinay Ravande on Harmonium, Apurva Dravid on Side Rhythm, and Dhyanesh Dushane on Pakhawaj.

This event is sponsored by the Union Bank and LIC. Additionally, the venue partner for this musical extravaganza is the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Ltd. It’s an event that promises to be a soul-stirring experience, uniting the community in the joyous celebration of Diwali.