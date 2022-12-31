Hyderabad: Teenager killed in road accident at Nacharam

A teenager was killed while his brother escaped with injuries in a road accident at Nacharam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager was killed while his brother escaped with injuries in a road accident at Nacharam on Saturday.

According to the police, Naga Nihar (17) along with his brother Harsha Pavan (19) was going on a motorcycle to Habsiguda.

Also Read Rachakonda SOT seizes drugs from Goa

Pavan who was driving the bike lost control over the vehicle and hit the road divider. Both of them fell on the road and while Nihar died on the spot, Pavan sustained injuries and was admitted in hospital for treatment.

A case is registered by the Nacharam police.