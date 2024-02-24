Hyderabad: Three held for robbing elderly woman at knife point

The police recovered 34 grams gold, a car and other material, altogether worth Rs 14 lakh on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Uppal police arrested three persons on charges of robbing an elderly woman at knife point and recovered 34 grams gold, a car and other material, altogether worth Rs 14 lakh on Saturday.

The arrested persons are D.Sathwik, a catering businessman, M.Anil Kumar, an electrician and Sai Kumar, a car driver all from Sangareddy district.

According to the police, Sathwik, who is a relative of the 62-year-old complainant, was aware of the fact that she was living alone in the house and her children were settled abroad. After seeing her wearing costly jewelry in social gatherings and functions, Sathwik, who was debt ridden planned to rob her.

As per his plan, on February 20 the trio kidnapped the victim in a rented car and robbed her jewelry at knife point and fled. Based on a complaint, a case was booked and with the help of surveillance cameras, they identified and nabbed.