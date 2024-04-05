| Hyderabad Three Held With Unaccounted Cash Of Over Rs 35 Lakh

Hyderabad: Three held with unaccounted cash of over Rs 35 lakh

In the first instance, one G.Nagarjuna (30), a food delivery executive from Serilingampally was caught carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 14.9 lakh on his bike at Mallepally in Asif Nagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons were caught carrying a total of Rs 35.9 lakh unaccounted cash in separate incidents by the Task Force officials at Asif Nagar and Abid Road on Thursday night.

In the first instance, one G.Nagarjuna (30), a food delivery executive from Serilingampally was caught carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 14.9 lakh on his bike at Mallepally in Asif Nagar.

Also Read Two people caught with unaccounted cash of Rs 40 lakh in Hyderabad

Police said Nagarjuna, a native of Andhra Pradesh came to the city a month ago and working for a popular food joint. As per the instructions of his friend –Mastan Vali of Kuwait, Nagarjuna collected the cash from a plywood store in Mangalhat to be handed over to a realtor, whose identity was to be known.

In another instance, Noor Mohammed, a scrap dealer from Habeebnagar and Failsak Mallik, a computer hardware dealer from Mallepally were caught carrying Rs 21 lakh unaccounted cash on their motorcycle at MJ Market in Abid Road.

Police said the duo who are business partners failed to give any valid answers when asked about the source of the cash they were in possession. They failed to produce relevant documents pertaining to the amount.

They along with the seized cash were handed over the local police for further action.