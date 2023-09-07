Hyderabad: Three labourers killed after slab of under construction building caves in at Hydernagar

Three labourers were killed and two more seriously injured when the slab of a building and a wall caved in at Hydernagar Kukatpally on Thursday morning
Hyderabad: Three labourers were killed and two more seriously injured when the slab of a building and a wall caved in at Hydernagar Kukatpally on Thursday morning.
The workers, Santosh, Sonu and one more labourer along with few others were working on the sixth floor of an under construction building when the iron rods and wooden logs used to support the slab caved in.
On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. A case is registered.
More details awaited