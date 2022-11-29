Hyderabad: Three PhD students of UoH acknowledged by IPCC

Three PhD students of the University of Hyderabad have been acknowledged by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:26 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Prestigious honour for UoH PhD students

Hyderabad: Three PhD students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) — Feba Francis, Charan Teja Tejavath and Vikas Kumar Kushwaha, have been acknowledged by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) for being expert reviewers for its latest reports (AR6), released in 2021-2022, the UoH said on Tuesday.

The first report was on the Physical Science Basis of Climate Change, and the second was on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability. Feba and Vikas reviewed both reports, and Charan reviewed the second report, it said.

All three of them worked for their PhD under the supervision of Prof. K Ashok at the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at UoH, it added.