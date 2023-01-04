Hyderabad: TMI Group to organise kite festival on January 7

The event will be taking place on the terrace of the TMI group's new office at Secunderabad SP road on January 7 for about three hours from 2 pm.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Sankranti, the TMI Group is all set to host its popular annual event, KITE flying, at their head office in Secunderabad on January 7. Kite flying is a tradition during the festival and since 1995, the group has been organising the event by inviting young kite flyers from across the city.

“We are organising the event this year after a gap of two years due to a pandemic. Kids are invited too. Sunglasses and snacks will be available at the venue. Come and make the youngest member of your family happy,” said founder chairman, TMI Group, T Muralidharan.

