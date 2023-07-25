Hyderabad to experience rain pause until evening

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD-Hyderabad, signaling the likelihood of moderate to heavy rain, with the possibility of intense spells. T

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The city woke up to a cloudy sky and drizzles on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has forecasted a break in the rains until Tuesday evening, followed by an intense downpour during the evening or night.

The IMD in its advisory has urged people to take necessary precautions to ensure safety and minimize potential damage from the anticipated heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also forecasted that the sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

Surface winds are expected to be Westerlies/North-Westerlies, blowing at speeds ranging from 10 to 14 kmph.