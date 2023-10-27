Hyderabad to get open-air amphitheatre for musical events

A suggestion to establish an open amphitheatre for musical performances in Hyderabad, akin to the famous 'Red Rocks Amphitheatre' in Denver, USA, has garnered the attention of Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:07 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

The idea was proposed by a Twitter user, sparking a positive response from the minister.

On a Twitter post, a user wrote, “Sir we have many rocks around Hyderabad, you can plan an open Amphitheatre for musical performances similar to the one at ‘Red Rocks Amphitheatre’ in Denver, USA (sic).”

The suggestion caught the eye of Minister KT Rama Rao, who enthusiastically acknowledged it. “It’s a great idea. Shall plan post 3rd December,” he responded to the tweet, indicating a potential development in the near future.

It’s a great idea. Shall plan post 3rd December 👍 https://t.co/pty7vp6UxP — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 27, 2023

Amphitheatres are outdoor venues designed to host various events, most notably musical performances, where audiences can relish live entertainment amidst the backdrop of natural surroundings. The Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, USA, is celebrated globally for its grand natural setting and acoustic excellence.