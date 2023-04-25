Hyderabad to host 2023 Senior National Aquatic Championships from July 2

The competition is being conducted by the Telangana Swimming Association under the auspices of the Swimming Federation of India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

The competition is being conducted by the Telangana Swimming Association under the auspices of the Swimming Federation of India.

Hyderabad: The 76th edition of the Senior National Aquatic Championships will be held at the GMC Balyogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli Swimming Pool, from July 2, 2023.

The competition is being conducted by the Telangana Swimming Association under the auspices of the Swimming Federation of India. The swimming competitions will be held in individual and relay events for both men and women.

The member unit must pay Rs 40 per event per swimmer and Rs 200 per team (Relay) to the Swimming Federation of India.

All entries must be submitted only through the GMS portal and the last date to submit entries is on June 12.

The 76 Senior National Championships-2023 was approved by World Aquatics as an official qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Swimming events:

Individual events:

Freestyle: 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m

Backstroke: 50m, 100m, 200m

Breaststroke: 50m, 100m, 200m

Butterfly stroke: 50m, 100m, 200m

Individual Medley: 200m, 400m

Relays

Freestyle Relay: 4x100m, 4x200m

Medley Relay: 4x100m

Mixed Relay: (2 men 2 women) 4x100m Freestyle

Mixed Relay: (2 men 2 women) 4x100m Medley