Hyderabad: Traffic cop hands over misplaced purse containing cash and gold to woman

The policeman E Sudhakar Reddy, who works as a head constable with Malakpet traffic police station, was performing his duty at Dilsukhnagar traffic point when he spotted a woman’s purse lying on the road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Policeman E Sudhakar Reddy handing over a purse containing cash and gold belonging to a woman who misplaced it while travelling.

Hyderabad: In a gesture that is sure to win hearts, a traffic policeman on Thursday handed over a purse containing cash and gold belonging to a woman who misplaced it while travelling on the Malakpet road.

The policeman E Sudhakar Reddy, who works as a head constable with Malakpet traffic police station, was performing his duty at Dilsukhnagar traffic point when he spotted a woman’s purse lying on the road. On checking, he found Rs 4,000 in cash, a gold coin, and ATM and PAN cards in it.

“I found a phone number written on a slip of paper in the purse and contacted the person. After informing them about finding the purse on the road, a woman approached me and collected it,” said Sudhakar Reddy.

The woman, who hails from a middle class family, was upset on losing the belongings worth Rs 25,000 and also the ATM and PAN card. After getting back her belonging, she appreciated the policeman for his professionalism and thanked him.

Also Read Telangana govt to release notification for 6,612 teacher posts soon