Hyderabad traffic cops conduct meet to prevent traffic congestion on roads

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a meeting with the different auto unions, hawkers associations, TSRTC and GHMC officials to discuss remedial measures to prevent traffic congestion on roads in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath pointed out at traffic obstructions caused by auto rickshaws and buses stopping in the middle of the roads. “If the auto rickshaws are found obstructing the free flow of traffic, the auto will be seized and sent to Road Transport Authorities with checklist to book cases,” he said.

Interacting with the Hawkers Association members, the Joint Commissioner said hawkers were occupying the carriage way obstructing the free flow of traffic movement. “We have asked the traffic inspectors to identify the locations to relocate the hawkers and asked the GHMC authorities to not cause inconvenience to the general traffic,” he said.

Senior officials of the traffic police were also present in the meeting.