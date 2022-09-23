Hyderabad Traffic cops get cracking against road encroachments

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 12:23 AM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police are now booking criminal cases against business establishments encroaching the roads and pavements, for trespassing and wrongful confinement.

The traffic police started a special drive to clear encroachments from the roads in the city for causing inconvenience to the traffic and pedestrians. The drive was initiated after the officials noticed traffic slowdowns as pedestrians were forced to use the roads while business establishments used the pavements to display their goods.

“So far, six cases have been booked against such establishments at different police stations. The cases were booked for criminal trespass of the road and wrongful confinement of road users. The drive is continuing,” said a senior official of Hyderabad traffic police.

The traffic police are initially focusing on the main road stretches that face severe traffic congestions. “Initially, we are issuing a notice to all those who are doing commercial activity illegally without obtaining required permissions. We are requesting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to close down all such establishments that are operating businesses without the required permissions and creating serious traffic congestions,” said the official.

Traffic enforcement will also be on parked vehicles obstructing the flow of traffic. “Apart from issuing challan to the vehicle owner, we will also get criminal cases against building owner and commercial establishment management,” he added.

The traffic police admitted that all the footpaths in the main commercial areas of the city have encroachments and there is no parking space for vehicles due to which they are parked on the public road. Though the traffic police tow away the vehicles and impose fines, officials however feel there should be more serious effort to bring awareness on the consequences of parking vehicles in unauthorized spaces.