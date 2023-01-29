Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Langer Houz on January 30

The traffic police has announced traffic diversions in view of visit of VIPs and other dignitaries at Bapu Ghat
Hyderabad: The traffic police has announced traffic diversions in view of visit of VIPs and other dignitaries at Bapu Ghat on Monday in view of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The traffic will either be stopped or diverted from 10 a.m to 11.30 a.m at Bapughat, Langer House – Nanal Nagar – Andhra Flour Mill – Langer House – Sangam Bus Stop etc.
The police asked the citizens to cooperate and use alternative routes.