Hyderabad: Truck rams into stationary vehicle, driver dies

The incident happened when a truck rammed into a stationary truck at a high speed following which a driver sustained serious injures and died.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 12:37 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A driver died in a collision between two trucks at Kokapet on Thursday morning.

The incident happened when a truck rammed into a stationary truck at a high speed following which a driver sustained serious injures and died.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination.

The police said the driver who parked his lorry on roadside didn’t put any Indications to alert other motorists. A case is registered against him.