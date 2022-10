Hyderabad: TSRTC bus hits scooter, man killed in accident at Afzalgunj

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man died after a TSRTC bus hit him at CBS Imliban on Wednesday.

According to the police, P Chandra Sekhar (45), a resident of Lal Darwaza was going on a scooter from CBS towards Afzalgunj when a TSRTC bus belonging to Hayathnagar bus depot hit his scooter near Shivaji Bridge. Chandrasekhar died on the spot.

On a complaint from the family members, the police booked a case against the driver of the bus and arrested him.