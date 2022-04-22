Hyderabad: Two held for cricket betting in Asifnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two persons at Dattatreya colony in Asifnagar on Thursday night. They seized cash of Rs.3.8 lakh, two mobile phones and other material.

The arrested persons are B. Narsing Goud (43), a trader and organizer and Mohd. Abdul Moeed (32), a sub-organiser, both from Asifnagar. Narsing Goud, took to organising IPL cricket betting for easy money and engaged Abdul Moeed as sub-organizer on a commission basis.

According to the police, the duo operated Cricket Exchange Mobile Apps, which provides online live ball to ball score, as well as betting ratios.

“They collected betting amounts from various known punters through mobile phones and thereby gaining huge profits illegally,” said an official.

Following a tip-off, the Task Force team raided an apartment in Asifnagar and nabbed them. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Asifnagar police for further action.