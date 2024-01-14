Hyderabad: Two held for illegal transportation of diesel

The arrested persons, M Anand Kumar (37) and J Shehkar Naik (32), both residents of Ranga Reddy district along with others were regularly transporting diesel from Karnataka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 06:49 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Kondurgu police arrested two persons who were illegally transporting diesel from Karnataka and supplying to different companies in Amangal mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

“Anand, a businessman and Shehkar, the driver of an oil tanker, conspired along with others and started procuring diesel from a fuel station in Karnataka. This was supplied to ready mix manufacturing companies and crusher units here at price lower than market rate,” said J Krishnaiah, sub inspector Kondurgu police station.

The price of the diesel in Karnataka is around Rs. 88 per litre while in Telangana it is roughly about Rs. 100 per litre. “Anand through the driver supplied the diesel at Rs. 96 per litre. In every trip, he brought 15,000 litres to 20,000 litres of diesel in the tanker and supplied to his customers illegally,” said the sub inspector.

On information the police conducted a raid along with revenue officials and caught Shehkar Naik and Anand Kumar. Nine others allegedly involved in the case are absconding.