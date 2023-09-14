Hyderabad: Two held for selling drugs at Vanasthalipuram

The Rachakonda police arrested two persons who were allegedly selling drugs at Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday

Published Date - 02:30 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested two persons who were allegedly selling drugs at Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday. The police seized seven kg of poppy straw and 70 grams of opium from them.

The arrested persons, Chaina Ram (20) and Rana Ram (30), both businessmen who are natives of Rajasthan and residents of Vanasthalipuram, work as carpenters.

Chaina Ram was procuring the contraband for Rs. 50,000 a kg and selling it for a price of Rs. 4 lakh to the consumers in small quantities, said DCP L B Nagar, B Sai Sree. Rana was a customer of Chaina and frequently bought it for consumption and reselling to other people.