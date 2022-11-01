Hyderabad: Two killed in road accident at Petbasheerabad

(Representational Image) The rider hit the bike to the road divider and both of them were flung into the air and fell on the road. Both died on the spot

Hyderabad Two students died in a road accident at Petbasheerabad on Tuesday.

The victims identified as Mashauq (19), who was pursuing engineering third year from a St. Martin College engineering college and the pillion rider Sai Nikhil (20), who was pursuing second year from Sai Teja college Kompally, were going on a bike from Medchal towards Kompally.

“The rider hit the bike to the road divider and both of them were flung into the air and fell on the road. Both died on the spot. Apparently, they lost control over the vehicle resulting in the accident,” said Petbasheerabad Inspector, G Prashanth.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary. A case is registered and investigation going on.