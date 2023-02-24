Hyderabad: Two killed in road crash in Medchal

Two youths were killed and four others were injured after a rashly driven car went out of control and ran into several vehicles at Kompally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two youths were killed and four others were injured after a rashly driven car went out of control and ran into several vehicles at Kompally in Medchal on Friday afternoon.

The victims were identified as B.Sai Kishore (20), and his friend S.Sai Teja (19), both running pizza delivery business and residents of Bahadurpally in Dundigal.

Also Read Cyberabad Special Operation Team raids massage parlours; 13 arrested

The duo started from their houses on Sai Kishore’s motorcycle around 12.30 pm and went to Medchal to purchase grocery and other items for making pizza.

According to the police, around 1 pm while returning towards Kompally, when they reached near AGS Venture at 1.30 pm, a Toyota Innova car which was proceeding from Kompally on the opposite road went out of control and crashed into the road median.

“With the same speed, the car jumped over the road median and crashed into the street lamp pole and later crashed into two bikes and an auto trolley which were on the opposite road,” said an official.

Sai Teja, who was riding pillion, suffered multiple grievous injuries and died on the spot while Sai Kishore was shifted to a nearby private hospital with bleeding injuries, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A couple and their daughter, who were on another bike behind Sai Kishore’s bike and the trolley driver escaped with minor injuries.

The Medchal police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating.