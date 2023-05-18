Hyderabad: Two more persons arrested in TSPSC case

The arrested persons Rajeshwar of Adilabad and Prudhvi of Khammam had purchased the question paper from a suspect, Muralidhar who was arrested by the police on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Two more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case on Thursday.

The arrested persons Rajeshwar of Adilabad and Prudhvi of Khammam had purchased the question paper from a suspect, Muralidhar who was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Rajeshwar purchased the AE question paper while Prudhvi purchased the AEE question paper by paying Rs. 2 lakh each, the SIT officials said. Both were produced before the court and remanded.

