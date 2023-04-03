SIT records statement of TSPSC Chairman in question paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police on Monday recorded the statement of Chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy.

Additional Commissioner of Police, (Crimes and SIT) along with other officials reportedly interacted with the TSPSC Chairman and enquired into various aspects of custody of the question paper, about appointment of outsourcing employees and rules for the existing employees of TSPSC appearing for various job seeking tests.

The officials interacted for close to an hour with Janardhan Reddy. On Saturday, the SIT had recorded the statements of TSPSC secretary Anita Ramachandran and board member B Linga Reddy.

Meanwhile the Nampally court granted the police three day custody of three suspects Rajendar, Prashanth and Tirupathaiah. The police had sought their custody for investigation into the question paper leak case. So far the police have arrested 15 persons in the case.