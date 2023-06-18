Hyderabad: Two passengers held for smuggling gold at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:33 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Hyderabad customs department at RGI Airport Shamshabad caught two passengers in different cases who were allegedly found smuggling gold into the country. The officials seized about 1 kg of gold from them.

In the first case, the officials caught a woman who arrived from Dubai by an Emirates flight and had allegedly concealed gold chain weighing around 726 grams in her undergarments. On suspicion the customs officials checked the woman and seized the two gold chains and gold paste valued at Rs. 45.37 lakhs.

In the other case, the customs officials caught a man who was smuggling gold and seized a brown powder containing gold in powder form. The officials extracted gold powder weighing around 127 grams from the brown powder resembling health drink powder and seized it.

Further investigation is going on.