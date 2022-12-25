Hyderabad: Two persons killed in road accident at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who were returning from Christmas celebrations were killed in a road accident at Jeedimetla on Saturday night.

According to the police, Kranti Kumar (19) was riding the bike while his friend Sandeep (20) was pillion riding. The duo along with a few of their friends had participated in Christmas celebrations and were on way from Gajularamam to Shahpurnagar when Kranti lost control over the bike and rammed the vehicle into a road divider near Nehrunagar. He died on the spot.

“Both sustained serious injuries in the fall. While Kranti died on the spot, Sandeep died while undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said Jeedimetla sub inspector, A Hareesh.

A case is registered and investigation going on.