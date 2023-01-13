Hyderabad: Unidentified woman found murdered in Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman was found murdered in an old and dilapidated building at Suraram on the city outskirts on Friday. Police were yet to be ascertained if she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was found dead by locals at Shivalaya Nagar. The Dundigal police reached the spot and the CLUES team and dog squad too examined it.

“She is suspected to have been attacked with a blunt object on her head leading to her death. We are probing all possible angles including whether she was sexually assaulted before being murdered,” police said, adding local police stations were alerted and recent missing cases were being checked.

CCTV footage from the surroundings and roads leading to the spot were being examined to identify the victim and get clues of the suspects.

The police are also investigating if she was murdered at the spot or killed elsewhere and the body dumped there. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.