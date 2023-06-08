Hyderabad: US Consulate, KIIT launch Academy for Women Entrepreneurs programme

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs programme is a multi-month programme designed to provide woman entrepreneurs with the skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs programme is a multi-month programme designed to provide woman entrepreneurs with the skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad and Kalinga Institute of Information Technology-(KIIT), Technology Business Incubator, on Thursday announced the launch of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme in the states of Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The AWE is a multi-month programme designed to provide woman entrepreneurs with the skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses. It combines the online learning platform Dream Builder with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, engagement with local business leaders and US experts, as well as Indian alumni of US -government supported exchange programmes to impart core business skills like strategic planning, marketing, and financial management.

The programme will be opened to a total of 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs in four cities – Warangal, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati. Each location will have the capacity for 25 participants, and classes and programmes that will take place both online and in-person. It will be implemented by KIIT-TBI in cooperation with the US Consulate General in Hyderabad and will be funded through a grant from the US Department of State.

“Assisting women to formalize their businesses and become even more active participants in the economy of India is one of the US government’s key priorities,” Consul General Jennifer Larson said. The KIIT-TBI has started will be accepting applications. More information is available online https://awe.kiitincubator.in/.