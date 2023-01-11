Hyderabad: US sanctions Rs 2 crore for Paigah Tombs facelift

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 12:22 AM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The Paigah Tombs, an ancient royal mausoleum in Pisal Banda’s maze-like narrow alleys, is all set to get a facelift.

For the over 200-year-old structure, where soldiers of the officer class of Nizam’s army are buried, the United States Consulate in Hyderabad decided to carry out restoration with the help of Ambassador Funds while partnering with Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

US Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Beth Jones, who explored the Paigah Tombs complex on Tuesday, announced a Rs 2 crore grant to restore and conserve the centuries-old tombs.

Supported by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, it is the fifth conservation project funded by the US Consulate in Hyderabad. It announced a $1,03,000 grant to restore and conserve the centuries-old tombs of the famed dancers Taramati and Premamati within the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex.

Describing the site as absolutely a masterpiece in architectural design and unparalleled craftsmanship, Ambassador Jones said, “We are proud to be part of the Telangana government’s efforts to conserve these magnificent monuments.” The complex’s architecture is an amalgamation of eight diverse styles – French, Italian, Greek, Turkish, Mughal, Rajput, Persian, and Kakatiyan. The roofs are embellished with spectacular carvings and the walls have extensive ‘jaali’ work apart from the tombstones adorned with intricate detailing.

US Consul General Jennifer Larson said, “By working with the Telangana government and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, we are able to ensure the integrity of the unique cultural sites for generations to come.”

The US Department of State created the AFCP in 2001 to demonstrate American values and respect for other cultures. Over the past two decades, Americans have invested more than $2 million in India to document, conserve, and restore 23 key historic sites and intangible heritage.