Hyderabad: VJIT organises national level techno-cultural-sports fest

Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (VJIT), Moinabad, organised a national level techno-cultural-sports fest 2023 on its campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (VJIT), Moinabad, organised a national level techno-cultural-sports fest 2023 on its campus

Hyderabad: Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (VJIT), Moinabad, organised a national level techno-cultural-sports fest 2023 on its campus. Around 4,000 registrations from various colleges in the State were received for technical and cultural fest Udbhav-23 and Phoenix-23 sports fest.

Inaugurating the fest, Telangana State Innovation Cell Chief innovation Officer Dr. Shanta Thoutam elaborated on world’s young and best innovation cell of Telangana, its activities and how the cell was dedicated to encouraging innovative ideas especially from the youth in transforming the State into world’s innovation centre.

Also Read Hyderabad: Seminar on study abroad held at VJIT

Osmania University Physical Education director in-charge, Prof. Rajesh Kumar propagated sports as an essential aspect of personality development among students.

Students and faculty from 75 colleges including NIT-Warangal and Anurag University in State participated in the fest, which had sports and cultural events. VJIT director E Sai Baba Reddy, principal A Padmaja, convenor Prof. B Srinivasulu, senior AO Venkatachalam also took part in the fest.

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are media partners for the event.