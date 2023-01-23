Hyderabad: Week-long training programme for forest Beat officers inaugurated

The one-week training programme was inaugurated by Principal Secretary and EPTRI Director General Vani Prasad on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Forest department is conducting a special training programme for forest Beat officers and Forest Section Officers at EPTRI, Gachibowli on Plant taxonomy, Identification and quantification Techniques.

Addressing the participants, Vani Prasad said that the rate of species getting extinct was accelerating casting grave impact on people. This Training programme would help the participants on Plant taxonomy, identify species and quantification Techniques, by which the endangered species could be conserved, she said.

NABARD Chief General Manager Susheela Chintala elaborated on the adverse effects of climate change. Studies and theories had revealed that climate change can be controlled by protecting forests and control of species extinction, she added.