Thursday, Jun 15, 2023
Home | Siddipet | Ministers Kt Rama Rao Harish Rao Inaugurate Slaughter House Near Siddipet

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao inaugurate slaughter house near Siddipet

The modern slaughter house, situated at Irkode Village near Siddipet, was built with an outlay of Rs 6 crore.

By T.Karnakar Reddy
Updated On - 02:00 PM, Thu - 15 June 23
Ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao inaugurate slaughter house near Siddipet

Siddipet: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao have inaugurated a modern slaughter house built at Irkode Village near Siddipet on Thursday.

The slaughter house was built with an outlay of Rs 6 crore. The two Ministers have visited the food and pickle stall put up by SHG women at slaughter house. Later, Rama Rao and Harish Rao laid a foundation for CC and BT Roads in Siddipet town at Kotilingala Temple.

slaughter house

The roads will be laid with a budget of Rs 20 crore. Later, they have laid a foundation for beautification of Kappalakunta Tank at Narsapur.

The beautification works will be taken up with a outlay of Rs 3.33 crore. Rama Rao and Harish Rao will address a public meeting after inaugurating Siddipet IT Tower at Nagulabanda.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

Related News

Latest News