Ministers KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao inaugurate slaughter house near Siddipet

The modern slaughter house, situated at Irkode Village near Siddipet, was built with an outlay of Rs 6 crore.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 02:00 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Siddipet: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao have inaugurated a modern slaughter house built at Irkode Village near Siddipet on Thursday.

The slaughter house was built with an outlay of Rs 6 crore. The two Ministers have visited the food and pickle stall put up by SHG women at slaughter house. Later, Rama Rao and Harish Rao laid a foundation for CC and BT Roads in Siddipet town at Kotilingala Temple.

The roads will be laid with a budget of Rs 20 crore. Later, they have laid a foundation for beautification of Kappalakunta Tank at Narsapur.

The beautification works will be taken up with a outlay of Rs 3.33 crore. Rama Rao and Harish Rao will address a public meeting after inaugurating Siddipet IT Tower at Nagulabanda.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.