Hyderabad: Wineshop worker tries to steal liquor

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: A wine shop worker attempted to steal liquor bottles allegedly to be sold to customers at Himayathnagar here in the wee hours of Friday. He opened the shop and was packing the bottles when the manager walked in, prompting him to flee the spot.

According to Harminder Singh, the manager of Kuldeep Wines, he was alerted by his employer that there were some suspicious movements captured in the surveillance cameras installed in the shop.

Immediately, he reached the shop and found the shutter open. When he went inside, he found one of their workers Shiva Lingam inside. “He was packing the liquor bottles in the shop into cartons. On seeing the manager, he fled from there leaving the boxes,” police said.

Harminder in his complaint further said he strongly suspected Shivalingam may have entered into the shop in the night to commit theft. Based on his complaint, the Narayanaguda police booked a case and are verifying the footage from the surveillance cameras. A team is on the job to nab Shiva Lingam.

