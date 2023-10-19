Hyderabad witnesses driest October in three decades with no rain in sight

For Hyderabad, a city accustomed to the bountiful rains that typically grace the month of October, this year's dry spell is setting an unprecedented record. IMD's data dating back to 1991 reveals that October has consistently been a wet and rainy month for the city.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 05:43 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing its driest October in 30 years, with a total absence of rain during the first 20 days of the month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made a grim prediction that no relief in the form of rainfall is expected during the rest of October.

For Hyderabad, a city accustomed to the bountiful rains that typically grace the month of October, this year’s dry spell is setting an unprecedented record. IMD’s data dating back to 1991 reveals that October has consistently been a wet and rainy month for the city.

This stark contrast to previous years is evident on looking back at October 2020, where Hyderabad received a staggering 400.7 millimeters of rainfall, marking the highest October rainfall in a decade. However, the current October paints a completely different picture. There hasn’t been a single drop of rain recorded so far, and the dry conditions have persisted throughout the month.

Daytime temperatures have been consistently high, with mercury levels hovering between 33 degree Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. The unrelenting heat has given the city a taste of early summer, a phenomenon not seen in this month for several years.

According to Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, the situation is unlikely to change in the near future. “The rise in daytime temperatures is expected to continue for at least another week in Hyderabad. Nights will also remain sultry. Winter is scheduled to arrive during the second week of November,” she added.