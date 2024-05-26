Hyderabad: Woman kidnapped over financial dispute rescued; five suspects in custody

The woman was kidnapped from Suraram in Jeedimetla by a group of persons over financial disputes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 07:41 PM

Hyderabad: A woman who was kidnapped from Suraram in Jeedimetla by a group of persons over financial disputes was rescued and five people were taken into custody on Sunday.

According to the police, a couple Maganti Laxman and his wife Rani, lived at Sundarnagar in Suraram police station limits, along with their children.

On Saturday, a group of persons came to meet Laxman to discuss some financial issues and as the latter was not present at the house, they forcefully took away his wife, Rani. The woman was confined to a house at Manikeshwari Nagar near Osmania University. On a complaint, the police registered a case and rescued the woman on Sunday morning.

“Laxman allegedly took money from people assuring of providing jobs in GHMC. However, he failed to arrange the jobs and when people asked him to return money, he kept postponing the repayment on some or the other issue,” said Suraram police.

The police are investigating.