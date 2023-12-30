Hyderabad: Youth smokes weed in front of police station for Insta reel, jailed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Smoking marijuana on the road in front of the Ramgopalpet police station and shooting a video of the act landed a youth in prison.

B Vamshi Krishna (25) had recorded the video, with a rap song in the background, for an Instagram reel.

He posted the video on his social media account, which instantly became viral, with many citizens criticising him for the unmindful act and tagging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the city police on X.

The Ramgopalpet police booked a case and arrested Krishna on Friday. He was produced before a court, which sentenced him to simple imprisonment for eight days. He was shifted to the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.

As a counter, the police recorded a video of Krishna by collaging the moments of him smoking marijuana and later being shifted to jail, and posted it on their official social media account.