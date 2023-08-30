Mineral mixture unit of Vijaya Dairy inaugurated in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy opined that the dairy sector had become a source of income to rural folks. He along with Collector K Varun Reddy inaugurated a mineral mixture manufacturing unit established by Vijaya Dairy in collaboration with the tribal welfare department spending Rs 22 lakh here on Tuesday evening.

He also laid foundation stone to a packing unit and meeting hall meant for dairy farmers. The estimated cost the packing unit was Rs 46 lakh, while the meeting was going to be constructed costing Rs 16 lakh.

Reddy visited outlets of the dairy and was all praise for authorities of the department for promoting the sector. He then handed over loans worth Rs 1.63 crore to 102 dairy farmers.

Earlier, Varun Reddy said that the farmers were encouraged to enter into the dairy sector with a goal to achieve one lakh liters of milk in the district a day.

Vijaya Dairy deputy director Madhusudan said that the mineral mixture unit would play a vital role in increasing production of milk in the district.