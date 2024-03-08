Hyderabadis flock for 4 AM biryani at Madhapur

These days, city is witnessing a burgeoning trend of 4 am biryani stalls, attracting crowds in the thousands, eager to savor Hyderabad’s favourite dish, Biryani, even before the crack of dawn!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 8 March 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: The bustling streets of Madhapur in Hyderabad come alive in the wee hours of the morning not just with the aroma of freshly brewed tea, but also with the tantalizing scent of biryani.

These stall owners start cooking at midnight to perfect the biryanis that are ready to serve when the clock strikes 4 in the morning. By the time the sun rises, their vessels are left empty, having satisfied thousands of customers within just a few hours.

One such bustling hotspot is Shanta’s 4 AM Biryani, a stall at Vivekanandanagar which operates from 4 am to 8 am. “Our day commences at midnight when we start cooking our biryani and open our stall at 4 am. By the time we close at 8 am, we would have already served thousands of customers and leave with empty vessels,” said Rahul, the owner of Shanta’s 4 AM Biryani.

Not far behind is Sai Anna’s 4 AM Biryani, located in Borabanda. Open from 4 am to 10 am, this stall offers a diverse array of biryani varieties, catering to vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

“We serve Paneer Kushka that is priced at Rs 220, Chicken Kushka at Rs. 200, and Mutton Kushka Pulao at Rs. 280. In addition to biryanis, we also offer plain rice at Rs 100 along with kebabs that are priced at Rs. 250 for about Rs 250,” said Sai Anna, owner of the stall.

The stalls see huge crowds eagerly anticipating the biryanis, with lines forming well before the clock strikes 4 am. Shanta’s 4 am Biryani draws in thousands of customers daily, while going up to 3000 customers on Sundays alone. Meanwhile, Sai Anna’s 4 am Biryani attracts approximately 500 customers on weekdays and experiences a surge between 1000 to 1500 customers on weekends.