Hyderabadis will not fall for false promises, says KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said rumour mills had worked overtime to create strife in the State soon after formation stating that there would be law and order issues if a new Telangana was formed.

“But the TRS government proved all of them wrong. We focused on addressing people’s needs and allayed their apprehensions through strict maintenance of law and order,” he said addressing a series of roadshows in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“In the last six years, not one incident of violence has taken place in Hyderabad,” he said, pointing out that since the GHMC elections were announced, attempts were being made to disturb the secular fabric of Hyderabad and instigate communal and regional feelings among the people. World’s top companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook and others had invested in Hyderabad because there was peace and harmony here and the TRS would not allow any attempt to disrupt Hyderabad’s harmony.

At Allahpur crossroads, continuing the scathing attack on the saffron party, Rama Rao said this was not Ahmedabad and that Hyderabadis would not fall for false promises and assurances.

In the past, a prominent person had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh rupees in each individual’s bank account, he said, asking whether anyone had got anything so far. Rao also assured the people that after December 4, each and every eligible family affected by the rains would get financial aid.

“We have distributed Rs 650 crore and if required, an additional aid of Rs 100 crore will be distributed,” he said.

