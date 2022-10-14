Hyderabad’s golfer Sneha Singh triumphs at LET Pre-qualifier Asia Stage 1

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh emerged champion in the LET Pre-qualifier Asia Stage 1 with 281 after four rounds, at the ITC Classic Gurgaon, on Friday.

The talented golfer, who turned pro recently, shot 74, 71, 66 and 70 for a 7-under score for the top honours. This the first LET Qualifier ever held outside Europe and she became the first Indian to win the event. The victory will allow Sneha to compete in the main qualifier for the LET Tour.

Sneha was trailing leader Sock Hwee Koh by a single shot heading into the 18th and a bogey for Sock and a birdie for Sneha helped her to the top spot. “Since I’ve turned pro I’ve finished second, third, fourth but never at the top of the leaderboard, so I’m really happy to win today,” Singh said.

“I had to be patient out there and had to wait for the putts to drop, they were going beside the hole and not in the hole, but then those three came at once which was great to bring me back into contention. I knew the last was a short par-five on the last so I knew I had to go for a birdie and then whatever happens will happen, everything else is out of my control.”

India’s Hitaashee Bakshi finished in third while Thailand’s Onkanok Soisuwan shot 70 to finish in fourth.