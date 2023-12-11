Hyderabad’s RGIA increases speed limit on main access road from 60 kmph to 80 kmph

Starting this Monday, the speed limit within the RGI Airport precincts has been raised from 60 kmph to 80 kmph by the traffic authorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Earlier, the airport authorities had approached the Cyberabad traffic police for grant of approval for revision of the speed limits and also enforcement system on the main access road at RGI Airport.

After a thorough enquiry of the ground situation, the traffic police accorded the permission. The study of the traffic police revealed there would be no traffic issues, if the increase of the speed limits on the main access road at RGI as the road surface is in good condition with proper drainage systems.

The road width is 60 feet with central median and proper illumination there.

The airport authorities erected the revised speed limits boards on the above stretch, identified the location for installation of Automatic Speed Enforcement System. The traffic police further mentioned that the speed limit enforcement system data be directly linked to police data as speed camera configuration to be done with the traffic system,”