Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs reach capacity, gates to be lifted

To mitigate the impact of the rising water levels, officials of the water board have decided to lift the gates of Himayat Sagar by one foot at 4:00 pm on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Stps

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar are experiencing a substantial increase in water levels due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. As a result, the floodwater is gradually making its way into the reservoirs since Thursday evening, prompting authorities to take necessary precautions.

To mitigate the impact of the rising water levels, officials of the water board have decided to lift the gates of Himayat Sagar by one foot at 4:00 pm on Friday. This action will lead to the controlled release of the excess flood water into the downstream Musi river.

As of now, the inflow of water into Himayat Sagar stands at 1200 cusecs. In light of the increasing water levels, two gates of the reservoir will be lifted by one foot, allowing 700 cusecs of water to be safely discharged.

In response to the scheduled gate lifting and water release, Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works, and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), has instructed the water board officials, as well as the administrative machinery of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and police officers to remain vigilant and be on high alert.

Local residents are also urged to stay informed about the situation and follow any instructions issued by the authorities.