I-League: Sreenidi Deccan ease past Rajasthan United

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC continued their good run as they posted a comfortable 2-0 victory over Rajasthan United thanks to first half goals from Asheer Akhtar and Lalromawia in the 17 I-League clash at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

The win keeps the Sreenidi Deccan team on top of the standings with 37 points from 17 matches. Sreenidi Deccan started the game with a bang as Rajasthan United failed to clear a corner in the 5th minute and from the resulting melee, Akhtar lashed in a shot with his left foot into the bottom corner to give his side the lead. That was the defender’s third goal of the season, having also found the net in the previous match against TRAU FC.

It took another corner for the second goal of the game which came in similar circumstances to the first. In the 37th minute, David Castaneda headed a floating ball into the path of Lalromawia who’s left-footed effort hit the back of the net and doubled Sreenidi Deccan’s advantage before half time.

The second half was a much tighter affair as Rajasthan United tried to claw their way back into the game but the Deccan Warriors’ defence held on for the win. Sreenidi Deccan will next face bottom side Sudeva Delhi FC on February 19.