I think it goes a long way: Aditi Ashok on winning silver in women’s individual golf event

Monday, Oct 2, 2023
That feels good to do it for golf, which I feel has never been one of the more popular sports in India. So, doing well in that sport at the Asian Games, I think goes a long way, Aditi Ashok said

By ANI
Published Date - 09:43 PM, Mon - 2 October 23
Hangzhou:  Aditi Ashok, who won a historic silver medal at the women’s individual golf event at the Asian Games, has said that playing at the event has been a different experience.

“That feels good to do it for golf, which I feel has never been one of the more popular sports in India. So, doing well in that sport at the Asian Games, I think goes a long way,” Aditi told IOC.

“Personally, I feel like I should have won gold because I was leading by 7 shots going into the final day…overall, a silver medal I think is still pretty good. Those are all new experiences no matter how many games you have played. Also, I play 25 tournaments a year on the European Tour and the LPGA. None of those are like this, although I have done it before they are always overwhelming experiences,” she added.

Aditi is the first Indian woman golfer to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Aditi was leading the table for three rounds. However, she dropped her position in the final round. Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol won the gold medal.

