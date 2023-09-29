IAS officer Rinku Dugga who emptied stadium to ‘walk her dog’ compulsorily retired by govt

The IAS officer who was serving in Arunachal Pradesh, had reportedly forced athletes who would train at the Delhi stadium to vacate it early so that she and her husband also an IAS officer, could walk their dog there.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Rinku Dugga, an IAS Officer who found herself entangled in a controversy for reportedly emptying a stadium to walk her dog, has now been ‘compulsorily retired’ by the government according to a report by news agency PTI.

After a report from Indian Express started doing the rounds, the Ministry of Home Affairs had then received a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary about the factual position on the misuse of Thyagraj Stadium by the couple.

While Sanjeev Khirwar, who was working as principal secretary (revenue) with the Delhi government was transferred to Ladakh, Rinku Durga was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to PTI, Dugga was retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her services record.