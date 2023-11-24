ICRISAT scientist elected as chair for the Asian Soil Laboratory Network

The election took place during the 7th SEALNET meeting, which was held virtually on September 19 and 20, 2023.

Hyderabad: Dr. Pushpajeet L Choudhari, Manager at the Charles Renard Analytical Laboratory at ICRISAT, has been elected as the Chair of FAO’s Asian Soil Laboratory Network (SEALNET) for 2023-2025. This is a significant recognition of ICRISAT’s expertise in soil health and its commitment to working with partners across Asia to improve soil health and agricultural productivity.

The election took place during the 7th SEALNET meeting, which was held virtually on September 19 and 20, 2023. The meeting was chaired by Mr Filippo Benedetti, Secretariat at the Global Soil Partnership (GSP), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and was attended by approximately one hundred representatives from various countries.

