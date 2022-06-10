ICU, emergency wards developed by HAL, Tata Trusts inaugurated at NIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Three Intensive Care Units (ICU) and emergency wards equipped with state-of-the-art medical diagnostic equipment worth Rs. 8 crore developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Tata Trusts, were inaugurated at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Friday.

The three wards will supplement the existing infrastructure, improve capacity and enhance emergency and critical care at NIMS, aiding an additional 350 to 400 patients, every month. The new ICU facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art critical care capabilities including Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), intravenous pacemakers, and telemedicine to help facilitate virtual management in the near future, a press release, said.

Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL, said, “augmentation of the capacities of NIMS with an amount of Rs 8 crore involved procurement of various medical equipment to support critical care facilities”.

HSD Srinivas, Director, Health, Tata Trusts, said “We are glad to have collaborated with HAL towards realising our common goal of achieving healthcare equity”.

Dr. K. Manohar, Director, NIMS, thanked Tata Trusts and HAL for their support of medical equipment and aid, particularly to ICU of the department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care.