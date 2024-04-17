Harish Rao urges govt to address water crisis

Expressing his apprehension, former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao raised awareness about the ongoing water scarcity in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao voiced his concern over the prevailing water crisis in the State, highlighting the struggles faced by people for access to safe drinking water.

He feared the resurgence of water woes reminiscent of the previous Congress regime, with people resorting to protests with empty pots and waiting for tankers in long queues to meet their basic water needs.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Harish Rao reminded that such unprecedented hardships were never witnessed during the decade-long tenure of the K Chandrashekhar Rao government. He underscored the significance of Mission Bhagiratha in ensuring abundant water supply even in remote areas including tribal hamlets.

“The Congress government which failed to provide irrigation water to crops, must prioritise drinking water supply to the people,” he urged