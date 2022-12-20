IIIT-Hyderabad hosts conference on Big Data Analytics

IIIT-Hyderabad is hosting the 10th international conference on Big Data Analytics on its campus here in Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The IIIT-Hyderabad is hosting the 10th international conference on Big Data Analytics on its campus here in Gachibowli.

The four-day conference is a forum for researchers and industry practitioners to share their original research results, practical experiences and thoughts on big data from different perspectives including storage models, data access, computing paradigms, analytics, information sharing and privacy, redesigning mining algorithms, open issues, and future research trends.

The event included four workshops on Data Challenges in Assessing (Urban & Regional) Air Quality, Big Data Analytics using HPCC Systems, Data Science for Justice Delivery in India and a workshop on Universal Acceptance and email address Internationalization.

The conference will conclude on Thursday.