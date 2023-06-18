IIT JEE Advanced Results 2023: Here’s how to download rank card

The students who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exam can check their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:12 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced 2023 results. The students who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 exam can check their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

In the IIT-JEE Advanced exam this year, a combined total of 180,372 candidates appeared for both papers. Out of these, 43,773 individuals successfully qualified. Among the qualified candidates, 36,204 were male students, while 7,509 were female students who cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 examination.

The counselling and choice filling procedure is scheduled for June 19 at 10 a.m. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 seat allotment result for the first round will be made available by the official on June 30. Subsequently, the seat allotment result for the second round will be announced on July 6. Applicants who have been selected can finalise their JoSAA counselling registration between July 6 and July 10.

How to download IIT JEE Advanced Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the IIT JEE Advanced official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Advanced results 2023 on homepage

Step 3: Enter details like hallticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on “Submit.” the results will be displayed for download and printout

