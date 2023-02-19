IIT Jodhpur invites applications for its MBA programme

IIT Jodhpur SME has invited applications for its cutting-edge MBA programme leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) has invited applications for its cutting-edge MBA programme leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees.

The MBA programme is one of its kind in the country that blends aspects of management and technology to prepare budding managers to thrive in the technology-driven world of the future, a press release said.

The dual degree opportunities provided by the school allow students to earn full-fledged degrees from the foreign partner institutions in the US to jumpstart their international careers. The school also offers minor, doctoral and executive programmes, it said.

The last date to apply to MBA programs is February 28. More information on the MBA programme can be obtained from https://iitj.ac.in/schools/index.php and dual degree offerings can be obtained at https://iitj.ac.in/schools/dual_degree_program_curriculum.php.